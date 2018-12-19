MUMBAI—Sanya Malhotra, who is just three films old, feels fortunate to have worked with the directors and actors she has so far.
The actress has worked with Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari in her first film “Dangal,” followed by Vishal Bhardwaj as the director for her second film “Pataakha” and Ayushmann Khurrana in her third film “Badhaai Ho.”
Malhotra made an impact as Babita Phogat in “Dangal.” Her second film, “Pataakha,” had her in a completely de-glam look, but it did not really connect with the audience. Her third film was a super-hit.
Malhotra said, “I am never happy to see myself on screen. I am always nitpicking on something or the other about the way I have performed a scene. I take a day or two to be okay with it. When I saw “Badhaai Ho,” I felt I could have done certain scenes better. But I have to stop being so serious about these things because I can’t change anything. What I see, people can’t. Being so judgmental and beating myself up over my work is hard on me and my family. I would rather learn from my mistakes. I am very fortunate to work with amazing directors and actors so early in my career.”
On the work front, her next film “Photograph” will be screened at the Sundance Film Festival. It stars Nawazuddin Siddique and is directed by Ritesh Batra.
