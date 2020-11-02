In “Dangerous,” the London police (Scotland Yard? Not specified!) has a new case in hand: and it is assigned to ace cop Neha Singh (Bipasha Basu), who takes over before her assigned time as the case involves a rich resident. Loaded businessman Aditya Dhanraj (Karan Singh Grover)’s wife Dia (Sonali Raut) has gone missing. So has Aditya’s close friend Vishal (Suyyash Rai) who was given the responsibility of looking after Dia as her driver / companion / guard / whatever by the husband.
The housemaid, Gauri (Natasha Suri)—there seems to be no other domestic in the huge residence!—reports bad fights between the couple, and by a humongous confidence that we can only dream of unless we watch a lot of such fare from Hindi cinema—Neha is Aditya’s ex-flame. They parted ways amicably as they had divergent goals. Now, their pyar-mohabbat and lust are rekindled. Aditya even tells her he was never happy since she went out of his life, marriage be damned. Neha by now has a foreigner boyfriend, who conveniently disappears when she goes on duty, and obviously that missing person is not looked for by anyone!
After this, the layers unfold, one by one. There is a technically nice if not completely unexpected twist in the end, but it is considerably marred by a very “filmi” touch that spoils everything for the logical thinker. Only a die-hard thriller addict of Hindi cinema will savor it, but for a story shot in London with a lot of Britishers on the team, it could have been dispensed with easily. We cannot talk of this, except to obliquely hint that musician Mika Singh is co-producing this one, so maybe that inspired writer Vikram Bhatt to dig into this antique device!
The rest of the show is quite interesting, even if there is a generally pervasive B-plus grade ambience, and we find Neha instructing her next-in-command, Jaggs (Nitin Arora, also an Indian) and her three British assistants as if they are either novices in the detective force or rather dense kids. Predictably, a lot of the dialogues and visuals are overdone. The thrust seems to be making a lot of unexpected things happen and a lot of suspense with deaths galore.
The actors go about the motions, Bipasha Basu and Grover showing that nothing much, evolution-wise, has happened since their last outing on the screen: this is their web debut. Nitin Arora impresses, but Suyyash Rai is run-of-the-mill. In such pulp thrillers, there is a lot of skin show and at least one total non-performer (acting-wise) and the (dis)honors here go to Sonali Raut. Natasha Suri just gets pass marks.
So does the show.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Mika Singh & Vikram Bhatt
Directed by: Bhushan Patel
Written by: Vikram Bhatt
Music: Payal Dev, Vicky Hardik, Mika Singh & Sharib-Toshi
Starring: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Nitin Arora, Yani Xander, Jayden Elworthy, Robbie Manners & others
