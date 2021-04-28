MUMBAI — Directed by Ashim Sen, “Daraar” interprets interpersonal issues between married couples that surged during the national lockdown due to the pandemic. The 11-minute short film features the talented duo of Girija Oak and Alpesh Dixit. The narrative reflects the unfortunate reality of many Indian households touching upon how feelings, responsibilities and equations, if taken for granted, can eventually crumble relationships.
Says director Sen, "The lockdown left people with no choices but to stay at home and thus spend increased amounts of time with their spouses. This in turn led to cause increasing differences and marital instability between them. I heard of several pandemic-induced break-ups and separations within the first phase of lockdown and was driven to bring reality to screen. My film "Daraar" leaves the audience with an open-ended conclusion and thus all viewers can watch it and form their own individualistic perspectives about this slice of life."
He adds, "I'm humbled to have had the opportunity to work with exceptional actors like Girija and Alpesh. We only did two readings with them prior to filming and as the camera rolled their talent radiated in every shot. Looking at their chemistry, one can't tell they are working together for the first time."
Today, there is a lot of collated data and global statistics available online on this particular subject of lockdown divorces. But it makes a difference when you see a film that gives an insight of real issues between partners, thus giving the viewer another chance to review common thought-processes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.