MUMBAI — Singers Darshan Raval teams up with Tulsi Kumar again for a new romantic single, "Is qadar.” This is their second track after "Tere naal.” The song, released April 8, is composed by Sachet-Parampara on lyrics by Sayeed Qadri.
""Is Qadar “has everything that makes it a perfect love song. The soulful music by Sachet-Parampara and soothing words by Quadri sahab -- it was what made this song a perfect one for Tulsi and my collaboration. Shooting for the video was fun and the off-screen fun and ease has been beautifully captured on screen," said Darshan, about the music video, shot in Shimla by Arvindr Khaira.
""Is qadar” is a beautiful melody that will resonate with people. I was really happy to collaborate with Darshan again after Tere naal. This beautiful melody by my favorite Sachet and Parampara was an apt choice to come together. Quadri sahab has written such heart-touching lyrics. The shoot experience was a lot of fun where you will see varied emotions and beautiful frames as we shot in beautiful locales of Shimla," said Tulsi.
