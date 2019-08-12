MUMBAI—The shooting of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s “Coolie No 1” began in Bangkok last week. The film is eyeing a May 1, 2020 release, which is in the Silver Jubilee year of the original. The mahurat clap was given by David Dhawan’s wife and Varun Dhawan’s mom, Karuna Dhawan.
The adaptation of the cult comedy film released in 1995 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film marks the coming together of the successful team of director David Dhawan and producer Vashu Bhagnani, who created this film that fuelled the iconic No. 1 series of titles and films also made by other producers and directors. This is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan come together, and their pairing is being looked forward to by their fans as well as lovers of the iconic movie.
Directed by David Dhawan, who had directed the original, the film’s first look posters definitely capture the original vibe, while the look and feel seems all set to rule the new-age millennial hearts.
The “Coolie No 1” remake will be the third collaboration between the father-son duo. They have earlier worked together in “Main Tera Hero” (2014) and “Judwaa 2” (2017) – which was also a reboot – and both were hits.
Life has also come around full circle for producer Vashu Bhagnani, for whom “Coolie No 1” holds special significance as it was his first production. His co-producers are son Jackky Bhagnani and daughter-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh. The original music composers Anand-Milind’s and lyricist Sameer’s super-hit song “Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha” will be re-created in this film. However, in keeping with the current retrograde trends, the new music makers have not been announced on the poster.
