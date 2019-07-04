MUMBAI—Director David Dhawan and producer Vashu Bhagnani celebrate the silver jubilee of their friendship this year. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan, “Coolie No 1,” featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor,” released on June 30, 1995, and began shooting a year earlier.
After making more iconic films like “Hero No 1” and “Biwi No 1,” the duo is gearing up for the adaptation of “Coolie No.1” now.
Bhagnani said, “Ever since I saw “Aankhen” in 1993, I wanted to work with David Dhawan. And when I happened to meet him, I signed him for a film without knowing what it would be. Initially, he thought of me as a kid and one day, called me out of the blue to ask if I’d seen the Tamil film, ‘Chinna Mapillai,’ and that we should remake it. Whatever I have learned about films over the years is because of David-ji.”
Dhawan admitted that it was Bhagnani’s idea to adapt the same film in 2019 and they had been discussing a potential collaboration. “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue,” he said about the film, whose subject was loosely inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 “Gol Maal.” The new film stars Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan’s son and Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Paresh Rawal in Kader Khan’s iconic role.
Well, the friendship that stood the test of time is back yet again after 25 years. The team had done two more films-“Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan” (an average success in 1998) and the 2005 flop “Shaadi No. 1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.