MUMBAI—The trailer of “De De Pyaar De” will be launched Apr. 2, the 50th birthday of leading man Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, who will be attending the event.
This trailer launch is expected to be a treat for Devgn’s fan clubs, who over the years have been visiting Shiv Shakti, the superstar’s residence, to wish him on that day. This year, they will not only get a chance to meet the actor but also a return gift of his new movie trailer.
Directed by Akiv Ali, “De De Pyaar De” is an urban rom-com, in which Devgn is split between two women, as the poster shows. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film releases May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.