MUMBAI—Apr. 2 marked a momentous day for the entire team of the film “De De Pyaar De” as they gathered to launch the trailer of their movie on the occasion of Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday. The much-awaited wholesome family rom-com stars Ajay in a unique pairing opposite actresses Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, who were present at the event.
What made this launch even more memorable is that Devgn’s on-screen and off-screen ages were alike today. The event was also attended by his fans who traveled from different parts of the country for the dual celebration.
“De De Pyaar De” marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali, who said, “I could not have asked for a better debut. Shooting ‘De De Pyaar De’ with the stellar star cast of Ajay, Tabu and Rakul has made this journey extremely delightful. It’s a double celebration for us to launch our trailer on Ajay’s birthday and we are glad to share this with the audience.”
The rom-com for all ages is slated to release on May 17. It is co-produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, following the success of “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” last year.
Star Gold also celebrated Ajay Devgn’s birthday with a custom-made artwork and presented to him in presence of his fans to mark the actor’s golden jubilee.
Devgn expressed his gratitude by saying, “Humbled by this very thoughtful gesture from Star Gold! The channel has been a home for all my films, and today they made me feel like a member of their family. They have truly given me a memory I will cherish for life. I can’t thank them enough for going the extra mile and making my 50th birthday so special, not just for me but also my fans who I got to meet today.”
Watch the trailer of "De De Pyaar De" here.
