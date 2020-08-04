MUMBAI — Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved show “Vighnaharta Ganesh” has enthralled the audience by depicting various stories about Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Since the start, it has always been appreciated also for the extraordinary special effects.
Currently the audience can see how Lord Ganesh and his brother Kartikeya are trying to save Lord Indra’s son Jayant, who has been kidnapped by Surasayee. They are also being helped by Devsena, who is the sister of Jayant.
Deblina Chatterjee, who has created a name for herself by essaying diverse characters, will be seen playing the pivotal role of Goddess Lakshmi. In the track, she will be seen getting her daughter Devsena married to Karthikeya. Further in the show, Chatterjee will also be seen playing another avatar of Lakshmi, that is Sumati, who is devoted to her husband and can go to any length to save him.
Chatterjee says, “Since I have done mythological shows before, it was not really difficult for me to adapt myself to the character. Still, all roles are different and for the role of Lakshmi, I did a lot of research. I hope that the audience loves me in my new role.”
