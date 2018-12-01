MUMBAI— Director Leena Yadav’s “Rajma Chawal” released on Netflix Nov. 30 and marks the debut of Anirudh Tanwar.
The pilot-turned- actor, who plays the role of a musician, shares that he does not relate much to his reel character, Kabir. He stated, “The film is based on a father-son relationship. In real life, my father and I are best friends while my character in the film is not. Hence, it was really difficult to bring the emotions out. But all thanks to Rishi (Kapoor) sir, who made me feel so comfortable that I could do my job.’’
Tanwar and his on-screen character have one more difference. “Kabir and Anirudh are completely different from each other. While my character loves being on social media, I am not a fan of it. It is only now when my movie is releasing that I have opened a social media account to know the audiences’ real-time reactions and to connect with them. Personally, I am still trying to get a hang of it.” The movie has the father (Kapoor) trying to reconnect with his estranged son (Tanwar) through social media.
In the current season of fresh pairings, Amyra Dastur and Tanwar show a promising chemistry in this story about family, love, loss, and acceptance. Tanwar says, “Amyra and I share a great chemistry because of our off-screen bond. She has been a very big support for me throughout the movie. Her experience in cinema came handy as she would make me understand the technical aspects. As a person, she is crystal-clear, which reflects in her acting as well. I am glad I found a friend in Amyra, who is always a call away at any hour.”
Dastur too is also all praises for her co-actor. She said, “Throughout the shoot, Anirudh has been very solicitous towards me. I have had a very smooth experience with a co-star like him, who is considerate and also fun to work with.”
Tanwar also impressed everyone in another way: the actor refused to use a body- double and insisted on doing the difficult stunt on his own. Talking about the sequence, he said, “A scene in the movie demanded my character to slide through automated doors at a metro station. Initially, it looked fairly simple until we realized that the space was tricky. Our action director recommended that I should not do the scene as it might cause serious hip injury. But Leena wanted to take a single shot of the complete scene and using a body double would not have fulfilled her vision. So I insisted on doing the stunt myself, and after some persuasion, Leena agreed.”
