MUMBAI—While the trailer of “Notebook” released Feb. 23 has been loved by all, the BTS video from the poster shoot that released Mar. 5, is also likely to leave you as delighted.
Salman Khan Films presents “Notebook,” a Cine1 Studios production is directed by Nitin Kakkar starring debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheel Iqbal. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is slated to release Mar. 29.
At the trailer launch, Khan had kept reiterating that his new stars were ‘hardworking” and said that, while Iqbal had worked with him since “Jai Ho!,” from which he began assisting, Pranutan was on board just with a screen test. Her parents Mohnish Bahl and Ektaa had been among the guests, and the former had quipped, “We both got a break with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and look where he (Khan) has reached!”
The teaser had been released two days earlier Feb. 21, commemorating the death anniversary of the actress’ legendary grandmother Nutan. Pranutan is a lawyer by profession. The actress admitted that she had visited Kashmir for the first time during the prep for the shoot and was smitten by its beauty. She said that her first working tour to Kashmir with the crew filled her with positive aura and energy. “I was bowled over not just by the beauty of the place, but also by the people who are extremely caring and hospitable. In October, we did a workshop for ten days with kids and other members of the cast. We connected on another level. The Kashmiri actors would go out of the way to give me cues, help me out, and do the scenes. I think there was a lot of positive energy for the film.”
“Notebook” is the love story of Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong supporting cast of child artistes, who play a vital role in the story.
