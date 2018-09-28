MUMBAI—Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will be the first guests on the sixth season of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show "Koffee With Karan."
Johar announced on Twitter on Sept. 28 that the first episode will be about "girl power."
"The first cup of 'koffee' is all about girl power! Welcome Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on episode 1, season 6 of 'Koffee With Karan' on Star World India and Hotstar," he tweeted.
The grapevine was earlier abuzz that the first episode of the season will have Alia Bhatt along with her "Brahmastra" co-actor and rumored beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was earlier in a relationship with Deepika Padukone.
"Koffee With Karan" has seen a gamut of A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Salim Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji among many others in the past seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.