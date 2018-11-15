MUMBAI—The hide and seek is over. Bollywood's much-loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, after two days of wedding ceremonies in the far and dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy, unveiled their first look as a married couple to the public on Nov. 15, immensely pleasing their army of fans.
Both Deepika and Ranveer shared two images – one each from their four-hour-long ceremony according to Konkani traditions on Nov. 14 and a North Indian style nuptial on Nov. 15.
In one picture, the two are laughing away, sharing a jovial moment during the Konkani wedding, and in another photograph from the celebration on Nov. 15, they are all ears for each other.
Deepika looks resplendent on both occasions dressed in ensembles rooted in tradition as she chose red and gold as her primary colors. Ranveer wore pristine white for the first ceremony and was color coordinated with Deepika for Day 2.
In a matter of 10 minutes of sharing the first pictures at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 India time on Instagram, they jointly garnered over 4 lakh 'likes.'
Social media users were pining for a glimpse into the very private celebrations, which marked the culmination of a six-year-long love story which began on the sets of the 2013 film "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela."
Unlike most celebrity weddings which keep fans engrossed with social media updates, the 'no pictures, no phones, no drones policy' of the actors' grand destination wedding left the media and fans yearn for a glimpse of the couple or the celebrations.
Amit, a cousin of Deepika, a daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, said it has been a "magical week, steeped purely in love" for the family.
"Fairytale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. Ranveer, welcome to the family! You've dethroned me as filmiest, but I'll cope. Deepika, never seen you happier; you deserve no less," Amit tweeted.
That, apart from some long, wide-angle shots and some hazy videos from the wedding celebrations, is all that people could get their eyes on.
The celebrations were as private as it could get. With a guest list of around 40, Deepika and Ranveer chose Northern Italy's Lombardy region, a resort area known for its spectacular scenery as the backdrop for their wedding.
They were successful in hiding themselves from onlookers, using their umbrellas.
Mobile phones were not allowed outside people's rooms, and there were boats patrolling the lake for drones as part of the three-level security plan for the wedding.
Fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, the star couple has also worked together in "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat" although they didn't share screen space in the latter.
Before the two left for the wedding revelry to Italy last week, Deepika had a traditional puja at her Bengaluru residence while Ranveer had a 'haldi' ceremony at his Mumbai home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.