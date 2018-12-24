MUMBAI—Actress Deepika Padukone is excited about "Chhapaak," which will tell story of an acid attack survivor.
"A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on 'Chhapaak,'" Deepika Padukone tweeted on Dec. 24.
The Meghna Gulzar directorial is said to be based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also stars Vikrant Massey
Talking about Massey’s character, Gulzar had shared: "He's a north Indian man who used to be a professional but decides to leave it all and become an actor. And then starts this campaign against acid attack violence. I'm glad Vikrant is a part of the film, and I think I can speak for both Deepika and me that we're really excited that he's playing this part."
