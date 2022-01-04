NEW DELHI — She has been very vocal about her struggle with depression. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation last year to raise awareness about mental health in India, took to Facebook July 10 to reveal how she overcame her two-year battle with depression. The 30-year-old “Bajirao Mastani” actress posted a heartfelt message and video of her new Nike ad on Facebook motivating youth to play sports. Padukone, who is a badminton player, talked about how sports have kept her going and have helped her to face difficult situations.
“Sport has taught me how to handle failure. It has also taught me how to handle success. It has kept me grounded. It has taught me humility,” she wrote.
Padukone mentioned that the never-dying athlete inside of her gave her the strength to fight: “Two years ago I struggled with depression. I was sinking. I almost gave up. But it was the athlete in me that gave me the strength to fight and never ever give up!”
Appealing to young minds, the actress wrote, “And so I want to say to every girl and every boy and every woman and every man... play a sport... because it changed my life... and it will change yours too!”
Calling sports one of the main reasons for her survival, she went on to write: “Sport has taught me how to survive! It has taught me how to fight! It has made me unstoppable!”
The actress also revealed her father’s formula for success: “When I was growing up, my father said to me, ‘To be the best, always remember the three D’s - Discipline, Dedication and Determination. Follow your heart. Do what you are passionate about.’”
Padukone will reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his next film, “Padmavati.” She will be seen playing Rani Padmini. The news came amid much speculation over who Bhansali would cast in his magnum opus.
