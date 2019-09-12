Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu made history Aug. 25 after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships. The ace shuttler once again hit the headlines after revealing that she’d like actress Deepika Padukone to portray her in her biopic, reportedly in the works.
As Sindhu eyes a gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics, actor Sonu Sood is said to be chronicling her journey in the biopic.
During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, when the 24-year-old was asked which actress she would like to portray her on-screen, she said: “Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor, too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision.”
When the publication prodded her about Akshay Kumar being zeroed in for the role of her coach Pullela Gopichand, Sindhu said she wasn’t aware of the castings. “I don’t know much about it at the moment. Once I meet (Sood), I will get more clarity… Much like others, I am also looking forward to the film.”
Sindhu also added that she is confident that the film would do her justice. Her gold medal, said the Hindustan Times, has given Sood the perfect climax moment for the film.
“Yes, he told me. But I could only speak to him for a few minutes. He is travelling… So I’m yet to find out more about it. All I can say is that the film is in safe hands and I am sure he will do whatever is best for the film. He has my support.”
Padukone, a national level badminton player and the daughter of former World No. 1 Prakash Padukone, is yet to respond to Sindhu’s wish.
