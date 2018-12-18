MUMBAI—With just one film in her account in 2018, actress Deepika Padukone has made it as the top star of Indian cinema in 2018, beating her "Om Shanti Om" co-star Shah Rukh Khan, according to leading global movie website IMDb.
IMDb on Dec. 18 unveiled the '2018 Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema' list. The list was derived using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform, read a statement.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan earned the second spot, which was followed by Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kubbra Sait, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar.
"Deepika Padukone's strong performance in this year's 'Padmaavat' pushed her into the top spot on the 2018 IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema list," said Neha Gureja, Head of International for IMDb.
"Radhika Apte delighted audiences this year, appearing in two of the IMDb Top Indian Movies of 2018 - 'AndhaDhun' (which ranked number 1) and 'Padman' (ranked number 6). Akshay Kumar, the bold protagonist in 'Padman' rounds out the Top Stars list at number 10," she added.
