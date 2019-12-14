MUMBAI — Deepika Padukone has been announced the winner of the World Economic Forum’s prestigious Crystal Award for her remarkable leadership in raising mental health awareness, the organization announced Dec. 13.
Gracing yet another prestigious list, Padukone is the only Indian actress who has won the 26th Annual Crystal Award for spreading mental health awareness. Padukone is already an internationally-acclaimed actor and fashion icon besides being a mental health ambassador.
Talking about the importance of mental health awareness, Padukone shares, “With more than 300 million people suffering with such illness, depression is the leading cause of ill-health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.”
“It is therefore increasingly clear that, now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is invisible and overlooked as a health and social burden. I am humbled and deeply honored to be chosen for this year’s Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness.”
Padukone has been running the The Live Love Laugh Foundation since June 2015. The foundation’s programs and initiatives include nationwide public awareness and de-stigmatization campaigns, adolescent mental health programs, funding support for treatment in rural communities, training general physicians in common mental health disorders, research and an annual lecture series featuring the world’s foremost thinkers and achievers.
Chicago-based artiste Theaster Gates and Australian artiste Lynette Wallworth are the other two recipients selected for the award this year.
