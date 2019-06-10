MUMBAI— Deepika Padukone flew to London over the weekend to join Ranveer Singh filming for “’83.” Padukone is to play his on-screen wife Romi Dev in the biopic, as Singh plays cricketer Kapil Dev.
This is huge news for the DeepVeer fans because it has been a while since they have seen the two share the screen space in a romantic setting. They were last seen in “Bajirao Mastani” in 2015 and had no scene together in “Padmaavat.”
This film – their first together since their wedding – will break the jinx on their on-screen reunion that has never happened despite starring in four movies!
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has music by Pritam.
Films of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone:
“Goliyon Ki RasLila - RamLila” (2013)
“Finding Fanny” (Ranveer in a cameo) (2014)
“Bajirao Mastani” (2015)
“Padmaavat” (2018)
