MUMBAI — Deepika Padukone launched the title-track of “Chhapaak” Jan. 3 in Mumbai.
“Chhapaak” is the new-age inspirational story that galvanizes the youth to take a stand, learning from the life story of Malti, the character inspired by Laxmi Agarwal and played by Deepika Padukone.
The song sung by Arijit Singh is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Gulzar. The makers took to their social media to post a still from the film and wrote, “In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever... #Chhapaak Title-track out today.”
“Chhapaak” is not just a film, but a demonstration of hope, high spirit and the urge to change society, says a media statement. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, it is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar. It is set to release Jan. 10.
At the launch, Padukone stated that the song was “The soul and thread of the film and it really binds the entire narrative.” She also thanked Laxmi Agarwal, the inspiration behind the role she plays, for not questioning the makers.
The trailer was released last month and received a great response from the viewers. After the first song “Nok Jhok,” the makers release the title track and the launch was attended by Vikrant Massey who plays the hero, Padukone, director Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Agarwal herself,
At the launch, Padukone stated, “Thank you for joining us this special afternoon. Special because the song that we are about to launch is the soul and thread of the film and it really binds the entire narrative. But it is special because my friend Laxmi Agarwal is with me today.”
Agarwal also said, “I couldn't stop crying and have been thinking about my father since I have heard the song.”
