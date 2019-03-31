“Kesari” has entered the 100 crore club in India, but has underperformed vis-à-vis expectations, though like Shah Rukh Khan films, it has done better business abroad.
Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya Dev will assist director Kabir Khan on “‘83,” which sees Ranveer Singh play her real father’s character – the girl is just out of college.
Deepika Padukone is likely to play Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic on lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, edging out original choice Taapsee.
The same flop affects different people in diverse ways—while Shah Rukh Khan is at a loose end after “Zero,” unsure of his next move, director Aanand L. Rai is planning six varied films, reportedly part of a series.
Aunt Kajol has loved the trailer of “Notebook” featuring Pranutan Bahl and could not wait to watch the film – which she did Mar. 28 – so much for the reported continuing hostility between the Tanuja and Nutan clans.
Malaika Arora has dismissed speculation that she and Arjun Kapoor are getting hitched in April.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao featured as guests on the Marathi comedy show “Chala Hawa Yeu Dhya (Let the breeze come in)”
Taapsee Pannu has stated that she would like to gift an English dictionary to Rakhi Sawant for obvious reasons – Ouch!!
Salman Khan had the opportunity to meet American YouTuber Amanda Cerny in Mumbai, and as she is the doppelganger of Jacqueline Fernandez, he could barely tell the two apart!
Says Mahesh Babu, “My (waxwork) statue (at Madame Tussaud’s in Singapore) looks so uncannily real, it’s freaky!”
Diljit Dosanjh’s waxwork was, meanwhile, unveiled at Madame Tussaud’s in New Delhi.
Vikrant Massey has gained eight kilos and grown a beard for his part opposite Deepika Padukone in her home production “Chhapaak,” which he calls a “huge responsibility.”
Aamir Khan will make a special appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor film “Chhichhore” after their record-breaking collaboration on “Dangal.”
R. Madhavan co-stars with Michael Madsen in the Hollywood crossover thriller, “Silence.”
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has directed singer-composer Mishal Kirpalani’s video “Pills” and has also been sharing pics with him on Instagram suggesting more than just friendship.
Director Vivek Agnihotri recently released the first look of Mithun Chakraborty, who after a health hiatus, returns as a political guru in his upcoming film, “The Tashkent Files” about the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri.
