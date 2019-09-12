MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was recently mobbed at a Ganpati pandal here.
Padukone visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal to seek blessings of the God. As soon as the crowd got to know that the “Piku” star was in the pandal, they rushed to catch a glimpse of the actress.
She was spotted in a heavy golden embroidered sari and big earrings. She completed the look with her hair tied into a sleek bun and minimum make-up.
According to reports, Padukone’s bodyguards had a tough time escorting the 33-year-old star for a darshan.
On the work front, Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak,” a film based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s “‘83.”
