MUMBAI—Deepika Padukone thanks all her fans as she clocks 30 million on Instagram. The actress took to her account and shared a video where she does a moonwalk to thank her fans, saying, “moonwalking into #30million 🤓😝Thank You for the 💕💕💕!!!”
View this post on Instagram
One of the most followed women not only in India but also in Asia. Padukone commands love from fans across the globe. Having had an eventful year, she ended 2018 with a bang with major accomplishments in December.
She reclaimed her status as the Sexiest Asian Woman for the second time in three years as published by UK-based newspaper “Eastern Eye,” and after shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has emerged as the only female actress in the top 5 on Forbes Celeb 100, which was unveiled recently. Padukone also graced the last cover of the year for GQ magazine, making heads turn.
In 2018, Padukone, besides marrying Ranveer Singh at an international destination in November, was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman-led film in “Padmaavat” and will now make her debut as a producer with Meghna Gulzar’s next, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
