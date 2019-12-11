MUMBAI—“How much we focus on our physical strength, our mental strength and mental endurance are equally important,” said Deepika Padukone on Nerolac Cricket Live, exclusively on Star Sports.
With the series set in balance and the third T20 set to be the decider, cricket fans are set to experience a bundle of entertainment and cricketing action. Star Sports experts were seen discussing the much-awaited T20 game with Padukone before India faced the West Indies.
Speaking on the importance of sports in life, Padukone added, “At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it’s the mind that takes over – and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that – the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important.”
Asked who her favorite cricketer was, Padukone said, “My all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid, but a lot of my idols are not because of what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves outside – for me he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and he is from Bangalore, my hometown.”
About watching cricket with her husband Ranveer Singh, Padukone remarked, “Ranveer and I watch matches together, he is a very big football fan, which everyone knows – but he is also a big cricket fan. We don’t watch every single match, but yes, when there are important games, we make a point to sit with each other or with family and friends and make it an event, like the whole nation does.”
Fans will continue to experience a potent mix of cricket and entertainment on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live as the PayTM India v West Indies series progresses into ODI (One Day International) matches. Fans can watch Salman Khan ahead of the first ODI Dec. 15, followed by Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.