MUMBAI—Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have signed on their fourth film (after “Bachna Ae Haseeno,” “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Tamasha”). Padukone will be Kapoor’s leading lady in Luv Ranjan’s next, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, and also starring Ajay Devgn.
The action-packed film has a bizarre buzz floating around it – that Devgn, who has worked with Kapoor earlier in the 2010 “Raajneeti,” will play his father. Under the circumstances, this will be a wrong move for Devgn if true.
The new film is a shift for Ranjan in two ways – it is his first action drama and also his first film with A-list stars.
