MUMBAI—A gamut of images of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoying wedding celebrations of a friend took over social media, proving why they make one of the most loved star couples.
In one of the several viral unseen images, Padukone can be seen giving a bridesmaid speech on the occasion. She looks gorgeous in a black dress with her hair tied in a neat bun, and her look is completed with smokey eyes.
In the other pictures, Padukone, who married Ranveer Singh last year in the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy, is seen embracing her friend lovingly.
In another image, Singh and Padukone along with her mother Ujjala Padukone can be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak,' where she will essay the role of an acid attack survivor.
While Ranveer Singh is prepping for his next title '83', a Bollywood entertainer on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. He will be seen playing iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.
