MUMBAI — Deepika Padukone, actor and founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, was honored with the 26th Annual Crystal Award at the opening session of the World Economic Forum’s 2020 annual meeting that took place in Davos Jan. 20.
The Crystal Award, instituted by the World Economic Forum, celebrates the achievements of artistes and cultural figures whose leadership inspires inclusive and sustainable change. The other Crystal Award winners this year are Theater Gates (US) and Lynette Wallworth (Australia) and choreographer Jin Xing (China).
Presenting the award, Hilde Schwab, chairperson and co-founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship at the World Economic Forum, noted that Padukone had shown immense courage when she spoke out publicly in 2015 about her depression, and in the process had contributed significantly to lifting the stigma around mental health in India.
“$1 trillion dollars is the estimated impact caused by anxiety and depression on the global economy. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression are like any other illness and are treatable. However, in my experience, acceptance is the first step,” said Padukone.
“As key stakeholders in shaping the global mental health narrative, prioritizing mental health in the workplace and various other communities, integrating mental health curriculum in educational institutions, providing accessibility to affordable mental health care and enhancing funding for mental health are some of the focus areas that we believe are the need of the hour,” she added.
From Jan. 21, the World Economic Forum is hosting a one-on-one session with Padukone and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, at which they will share insights and experience on tackling the stigma surrounding mental illness.
The Live Love Laugh Foundation aims to provide hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety and depression and has undertaken work in the following areas: Awareness programs in schools covering over 150,000 adolescents and 16,000 teachers across 11 cities in India; Funding free psychiatric treatment in low-income communities; collaborative partnerships to run Continuing Medical Education programs in Common Mental Disorders for general practitioners; nationwide public awareness campaigns to de-stigmatize mental illness and an annual lecture series featuring some of the world’s foremost thinkers and achievers and research.
In 2016, the award-winning Dobara Poocho (“Ask Again”) campaign undertaken by the foundation received in excess of 560 million total impressions across TV, print and digital mediums. The #NotAshamed campaign in 2018 featured original narratives encouraging other survivors to share their story with the world and garnered more than 100 million impressions across platforms.
In October this year, TLLLF was named the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Dr Guislain “Breaking the Chains of Stigma” Award. The global award, which is an initiative of the Dr Guislain Museum in Ghent, Belgium and Janssen Research and Development, LLC honors TLLLF’s efforts to change the dialogue around mental illness in India.
