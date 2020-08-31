MUMBAI — During an ‘Ask Me’ session that Deepika Padukone had conducted on her social media for her fans, she had said that the first thing she would want to do once restrictions ease out is visit her family in Bangalore.
Now, as restrictions on inter-state travel ease out across the country, Padukone is back to Mumbai with Ranveer Singh after meeting her parents and sister in Bangalore. Padukone obviously had only connected virtually for months now, checking on them all the time.
She was keen to pay them a visit before she resumed shooting for her next film, which is going to be soon now. After evaluating the situation, the actress decided to travel to Bangalore, taking all the necessary precautions. The couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they arrived.
Padukone will soon be beginning shoot for the Shakun Batra directorial and will get into back-to-back work commitments after that. Reportedly, she is also doing Yash Raj Films’ “Pathan” with Shah Rukh Khan. Films with the other two top Khans—Salman and Aamir—as well with Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn continue to elude her. Padukone last worked with Akshay Kumar all of a decade ago in the hit “Housefull.”
