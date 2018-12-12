MUMBAI— Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at a suburban studio as she resumed work after her wedding. The actress was all smiles and was seen donning a red dress coupled with a red sweater, with a post-wedding glow evident on her countenance.
The actress has also emerged as the first to headline a 300 crore film with “Padmaavat” – the first-ever 300 crore grossing film not to have Aamir Khan or Salman Khan as protagonist, and play the central character in it. On the work front now, Padukone turns producer for Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial after “Raazi.” The actress will also play the lead in the film, which is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
And so one of the most beautiful actresses in Hindi cinema will be shown disfigured, but then, Padukone has nothing left to prove after 11 years in the industry, and acting is all about challenges.
