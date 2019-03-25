MUMBAI—Actress Deepika Padukone on March 25 unveiled the first look from the upcoming film "Chhapaak" in which she will be seen playing real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Padukone tweeted the first look from the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar. In the image, the "Padmaavat" star is seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.
She captioned it: "A character that will stay with me forever...Malti. Shoot begins today! 'Chhapaak.' Releasing January 10, 2020."
Deepika Padukone will turn producer with the film.
"It's a very important story, and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it," she had said earlier.
The film also stars Vikrant Massey.
The actress’ look has been lauded by film fraternity members.
Actress Huma Qureshi reacted: "Wow! This is going to be epic", while Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Beautiful. Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and the entire team deserve to be given credit for this remarkably accurate visual portrayal."
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote: "How inspiring, interesting - more power to you gutsy ladies Deepika and Meghna - love and wishes."
