MUMBAI — It is well-known that for several decades now there has been a chasm between the amounts paid to top male stars and female stars. Practical reasons are the cause of this seemingly chauvinistic exercise: the best of heroines simply cannot match the box-office performances of the top heroes. The last heroines to command that kind of price were Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene in a different era.
The scenario isn’t really different in regional cinema, especially in the other big industries of Tamil and Telugu movies. But now, Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni are making a pitch for equal pay. They are the highest-paid actresses in their respective fields, but their pay is much less than the A-list male lead actors in a movie.
These actresses have been asking for a higher paycheck, even if still less than the heroes. Deepika Padukone has asked for Rs. 12 crore for her role in and as “Sita: The Incarnation,” a multi-lingual film directed by Alaukik Desai that narrates “Ramayana” from Sita’s perspective and is written by K.V. Vijayendra “Bahubali” Prasad, while Samantha Akkineni, after “The Family Man 2,” has been offered Rs. 8 crore by Netflix for the main role in a trilingual web series.
No pay parity yet, but the two actresses sure want to head that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.