MUMBAI—Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Barbie as she seemed to walk straight out of a fairy-tale. After the appearance at MET Gala 2019, May 6, Padukone shared her after-party look from her archives, which broke the internet as she posted the picture on her official social media handle.
She wore a body-hugging neon green gown with a black printed pullover with neon high heels. Padukone opted for blue-colored earrings, which were standing out in her overall look.
After sharing a huge collage of her Barbie Doll MET Gala look, the actress shared all this on her social media handle, captioning the pictures as, “from the archives... wearing vintage @zacposen @off____white @stuartweitzman @sandhyashekar @georgiougabriel @shaleenanathani @nehachandrakant”
Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone knows how to give a dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise. In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga and Rihanna, our leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world! Appreciation is pouring in from all corners for Padukone’s look, making her an icon in the eyes of the whole world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.