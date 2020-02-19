MUMBAI – Actress Deepika Padukone Feb. 18 unveiled her look as Romi Dev, the wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, in the upcoming film, “83.” She said that the film is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own.
In the photo, she is dressed up in a black top and peach colored bottoms, and is sporting a short hairdo. She is seen smiling at actor Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in the film.
Padukone captioned it: “To be able to play a small but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honor.”
“I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and ‘83’ for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own,” added the daughter of badminton star Prakash Padukone.
The film’s director, Kabir Khan, shared: “I have always thought of Deepika as a phenomenal actress and when I was thinking of casting for Romi Dev’s role, I could only think of her. Romi has a disarmingly charming and positive energy and Deepika has captured that with perfection.”
“Her easy chemistry with Ranveer will also greatly help in portraying the relationship that Kapil Dev and Romi share. I’m delighted that Deepika has been such an integral part of our journey for ’83,’” added the director about Padukone, who is married to Singh in real life.
The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.
The Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures film is slated to release in April in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
