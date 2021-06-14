MUMBAI — Films always create very interesting trivia, leading to very interesting trivia-l pursuits!
Deepika Padukone’s career has seen interesting connections with two composer-singers who have never scored music for any of her films: Himesh Reshammiya and Bappi Lahiri.
The Reshammiya connection is a more significant one: director Farah Khan, who launched her in “Om Shanti Om” and also directed the actress in “Happy New Year,” is open about the fact that she noticed her and signed Padukone only after watching the song, “Naam Hai Tera Tera,” composed and sung by Reshammiya for his best-selling album, “Aap Ka Suroor” (2006), in which she had appeared.
Padukone has always acknowledged Reshammiya’s contribution to her career and the two recreated the song in TV in 2019 on “Indian Idol 11” where the former was a guest and the latter a judge. Padukone publicly thanked the composer and he reciprocated by generously telling her that he had introduced many girls but there was only one Deepika Padukone among them.
With Lahiri, there is a more trivia-l link: Lahiri was in a cameo as himself in her debut film and Shah Rukh Khan home production “Om Shanti Om,” and re-created his 1977 classic, “Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost” (from “Aap Ki Khatir”), as “India Se Aaya Mera Dost” in the 2009 film, “Chandni Chowk to China,” Padukone’s third film as a heroine. What’s more, in the same year, Lahiri acted (and sang) as Victor in the Salman Khan home production “Main Aur Mrs. Khanna” in which Padukone had made a cameo appearance not connected with the composer’s appearance!
What’s more, Pyarelal arranged a song filmed on Padukone in “Om Shanti Om,” a title derived from a Laxmikant-Pyarelal cult song in “Karz” and is also closely related to Padukone through his wife Sunila. And “OSO” remains the one film in which Pyarelal and Bappi Lahiri are involved in one film—through the 1980s and early 1990s, they were professional rivals among composers!
