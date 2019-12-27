MUMBAI — Deepika Padukone is set for her maiden co-production “Chhapaak,” and has shared the special video from the film that inspires the viewer to take a step ahead for a change.
The video will make one believe in “One Can Bring a Change” and Padukone took to her social media and shared it with the caption, “Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai...Badalna hai... #AbLadnaHai http://bit.ly/AbLadnaHai.”
Along with Deepika, acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, whose life has inspired the film, has also posted on her social media. The trailer of the film has already impressed viewers.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, “Chhapaak” is set to hit theatres Jan. 10, 2020.
