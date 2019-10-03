MUMBAI — Deepika Padukone’s fandom and popularity have no boundaries and no doubt, she is clearly a global icon. Another feather in Padukone’s hat is added as she gets featured as the only Indian actress in the Business Of Fashion.
The BoF 500 is the definitive professional index of the people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry, hand-selected by the editors of “The Business of Fashion,” based on hundreds of nominations received from current BoF 500 members, extensive data analysis and research.
As the actress got featured in the list, Business Of Fashion shared, “One of the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema was featured on the April cover of American Vogue and has become a red-carpet mainstay by mixing Parisian haute couture labels with homegrown Indian designers.”
Padukone is already named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 by Time. She created buzz lately for bagging the first rank under the title of India’s most trusted personality in the female actor category according to the Trust Research Advisory list. The actress’s successful career has resulted in the actress being the most sought-after actress among brands, who have a list of brand endorsements to her credit.
