MUMBAI — Hindi films are known for iconic Holi songs right from the 1940s and 1950s. Resonating with the same emotion, Deepika Padukone also has a dance number to groove for Holi and remembered her song “Balam Pichkari” from “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”
Sharing her thoughts, Padukone, always an admirer of Pritam’s music for her many films, says, ““Balam Pichkari” is like “Rang Barse” (“Silsila”) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with that old song, and the second song has to be “Balam Pichkari.” So, it’s become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been part of such an iconic song.” The song has been penned by Irshad Kamil.
Interestingly, Padukone’s next release will be “’83,” which also has music by Pritam!
