MUMBAI — After an eventful 2018 with the release of “Padmaavat” and her big fat wedding with Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 Jan.5, announced the launch of her website on her birthday.
Just a day earlier, the actress had taken to her Instagram handle to share a handwritten note, stating something “super exciting” was coming up, with a countdown. It left her fans curious.
After the countdown finished, Padukone announced the website’s launch and captioned it: “Here’s presenting my website - www.deepikapadukone.com. Love, Deepika.”
The post also included a QR code directing users to the website, which gives a landscape about Padukone’s career.
The website features the landmarks and awards that she has achieved, apart from information on Live Love Laugh, the foundation she has been supporting to spread mental health awareness.
It is Padukone’s first birthday after her wedding to Ranveer Singh, whom she married in Lake Como, Italy, in November.
As far as her projects are concerned, Padukone will turn producer with “Chhapaak,” which will feature her as an acid attack survivor.
On her birthday, she received greetings on social media from celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Preity Zinta and Manish Malhotra.
