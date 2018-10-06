MUMBAI— Deepika Padukone teams up with Meghna Gulzar for acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story. This film, which is yet untitled, will mark Padukone’s debut as producer as well as she felt very passionate about the subject. She said, “When I heard the story, I was deeply moved. It is a story not just of gross violence, but of strength, courage, hope and victory. It has had such a massive impact on me that I personally and creatively needed go beyond and hence the decision to turn producer too.”
Gulzar added, “Despite regulation on the sale of acid and changes in legislation regarding acid attacks, both of which are consequences of the acid attack case of Laxmi and her PIL (Public Interest Litigation), the ground reality is still very grim. Acid violence is a very prevalent danger even today. Medical treatment, compensation, rehabilitation and inclusion of acid attack survivors are still very real challenges. Using Laxmi’s story as a lens, we are attempting to explore these aspects and consequences of acid violence in our society. This is what makes this story relevant and one that must be told. Because, if anything, awareness is the first step towards change.”
Terming Padukone as the best choice for the role, she added, “It is both an emotionally and physically challenging role to play. I was instinctively convinced that Deepika can do justice to the character and the story. Also, her physicality matched what I had imagined for the character of Laxmi. I am grateful and feel extremely encouraged that Deepika was so spontaneous in her decision to do this film. Also, when you take a face as beautiful as hers and portray it as an acid survivor, the magnitude of the violence and damage is that much more resounding.”
Looking forward to the journey with Gulzar, Padukone said, “I have been greatly impacted by Meghna’s work and beyond thrilled to be collaborating with her. We now look forward to commencing our journey on this film.”
Laxmi, who comes from a humble, unprivileged background, was 15 when the attack occurred, which was at a New Delhi bus stop in 2005. Her assailant was a man twice her age, known to her family and an unlikely suitor whose advances Laxmi had clearly declined. Through this story, the film attempts to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpire after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.
While the film showcases her journey in the time after her attack s, a significant part of the story is the game-changing PIL in the Supreme Court that inspired the amendment on acid laws in 2013. She is currently running the Chhanv Foundation to help acid attack survivors.
With various narratives intertwined, the film is a gritty investigative piece, interspersed with a compelling courtroom drama. Padukone joins an impressive list of actresses who became producers.
Actresses turning producers/ghost producers:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (before marriage): “Dil Ka Rishta” (2003)
Anushka Sharma: “NH 10” (2015) and two more films
Hema Malini: “Dil Aashna Hai” (2002) & more, after home productions from ‘70s
Juhi Chawla: “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” (2000) and two more films
Kangana Ranaut: “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” (forthcoming)
Lata Dutta: “Chalo Dilli” (2011)
Madhuri Dixit: “Dil Tera Aashiq” (1993)
Manisha Koirala: “Paisa Vasool” (2004)
Preity Zinta: “Ishqk In Paris” (2013)
Priyanka Chopra: Many regional films starting with “Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi” (2016)
Raveena Tandon: “Stumped” (2003)
Shilpa Shetty: “Dishkiyaoon” (2014)
Sridevi: “Shakti - The Power” (2002) followed by two more films
