MUMBAI—Actress Deepika Padukone has completed the shooting for her upcoming film "Chhapaak," based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Padukone on June 4 took to social media and wrote: "It's a wrap on the most precious film of my career. 'Chhapaak.'"
The cast and crew has posed for a memorable group photograph, which Deepika Padukone shared along with her post.
Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh shared his excitement for the film: "Can't wait to witness the magic."
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will release on January 10, 2020. It also stars actor Vikrant Massey.
On her role, Deepika Padukone had said earlier: "It's a very important story, and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."
"Chhapaak" has been mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai.
