MUMBAI—Hotstar Specials’ “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” has veteran actress Deepti Naval joining the cast of the 8-episode courtroom drama series.
Speaking about her role in the courtroom drama, she said, “I enjoyed working in the series because I had seen season 1 of “Criminal Justice” and I had liked it very much. I thought it was very well-shot, it was slick and gripping. I wanted to be part of it, so when they offered me the role, so I agreed.”
Talking about her experience, she adds, “I also looked forward to working with the younger actors, the new, young exciting lot. I enjoyed working with Pankaj Tripathi, Shilpa Shukla, the child who played my granddaughter and the two directors I worked with—Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee—both are very bright.” Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka, Shilpa Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht and Ashish Vidyarthi are also in the cast.
