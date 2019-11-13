MUMBAI — Deepti Naval, one of the most respected actors since the 1980s with legendary films like “Chashme Buddoor,” “Saath Saath,” “Katha” and more, has finally joined the order of stars who have ventured into short films.
“Neend (Sleep),” her short film, belongs to a hardly explored genre — termed as “poetrical.” Naval’s character puts restless people to sleep with the magic of her beautiful voice, except one man who has not slept in 20 years.
This film is a quiet and thoughtful chamber-piece designed around poetry, which unfolds in layers, beginning one night and ending in the next. This film on insomnia and mental health is directed by Subhajit Dasgupta.
Anurag Khanna, CMD, Six Sigma Films, feels that the coming together of stars and new-age filmmakers has given a big boost to the short format of films. It allows out-of-the-box story-lines and non-traditional storytelling. Web shorts give an amazing opportunity to established actors to experiment and connect with a large digital audience.
“Neend” has released on the YouTube channel of Six Sigma Films with nearly 1000 short films and over 110 million views. Six Sigma Films is known for creating path-breaking and diverse short films with independent filmmakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.