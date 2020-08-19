MUMBAI — It is raining stories of inspirational individuals this season and movie addicts and Vidya Balan fans are still not over the biographical drama “Shakuntala Devi,” based on the life of the Maths wizard and Guinness Book of World Records holder Shakuntala Devi. With her wit and her charm, the mathematician won hearts globally and ignited love for numbers through her work, and once again the film based on her life has also attempted that.
In an exclusive deleted clip from the film released to the media, Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi takes us back to our school days when we as children were terrified of Maths and would rather wait for a recess.
From dividing one’s food while sharing a tiffin-box, to calculating the time left on the clock for the bell to go off, Shakuntala Devi says that everything involves the magic of maths. From a few mathematical abuses to a thought-provoking presence of the subject in our everyday lives, her outlook is quite fascinating.
The clip starts with the Maths principle of ‘BODMAS,’ which as a Hindi word ‘badmaash’ means a mischievous person.
The only part that disturbs us is that this sequence should not have been removed when so many other scenes were edit-worthy! Guess the director did not know her math!
