MUMBAI—She has been in the industry for over two decades now, and though she has been a part of some popular films and TV shows, Delnaaz Irani feels it’s time people offered her roles other than comedy. The actress will soon be seen in “Choti Sarrdaarni” and she looks at it as an opportunity to change the outlook of the industry folks who have typecast her in the comedy genre.
Though she admits that she loves comedy and has made a name for herself in the genre, as an actor she wants to do a variety of roles not just in theater but also on-camera.
The “Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha” (serial, not film) actress said, “I have done a lot of comedy in TV and films and I am very proud of the fact that I have done wonderful roles in comedy. I have made a certain space for myself in the industry. There are few actors, especially female, who excel in comedy, and I can very proudly say that I am one of them.”
“I have always said that a good actor will always remain a good actor and the fact that I made a space for myself, a name for myself, and I have been around for so many years doing only comedy, says a lot. But though people have not seen the other side of me in films and on TV, theater has given me ample chances to showcase my talent beyond comedy.”
She adds, “People have put me in a space where ‘Ohh thodi si moti hai, cute hai (She is plump but cute), she will be a relief factor, let’s cast Delnaaz.’ But as an actor, I want to do a variety of roles and I wish people would change their attitude towards me. I hope and pray they change their perception, because sometimes I feel hurt.”
“Maybe because of the kind of personality that I am, the type of body type I am, the kind of unconventional looks that I have—they never felt that I could fit into the Indian mother zone or the Indian look or the protagonist. So they have always slotted me as somebody who can make people laugh efficiently and who can give a certain spice, sweetness and relief to the shows.”
Delnaaz was hugely appreciated for playing Preity Zinta’s friend Sweetu in “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” but that was 17 years ago. “I think I will do wonders for myself as an actor. I did Sweetu when I was in the early thirties and now, in my late forties I cannot keep playing Sweetu. Everybody matures, grows up, has a different experience in life and your life experiences help you grow as an actor, so why not explore the different shades of an actor in me? But I am very thankful that I am breaking this mould or image slowly and steadily, like there was one show “Ek Deewaana Tha” on Sony where I played a tantric with grey shades.”
So who will bell the cat? Or to put it directly: cast Delnaaz differently?
