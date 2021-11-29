PANAJI – Actor Dhanush's stellar performance in director Vetrimaran's Tamil film “Asuran” fetched him the Best Actor Award at the BRICS Film Festival, which was held alongside the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India that came to a close here on Nov. 28.
Interestingly, Dhanush had won a National Award for the same film earlier this year.
While Dhanush was adjudged the best actor, Lara Boldorini was awarded the Best Actor (female) at the festival for her performance in the Brazilian film “On Wheels.”
This is the first time that the BRICS Film Festival has been conducted alongside the IFFI. The BRICS festival had films from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa participating in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.