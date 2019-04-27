MUMBAI—Karan Johar’s former “student” Alia Bhatt will be making a special appearance in a fun song with Tiger Shroff for Punit Malhotra’s “Student Of The Year 2.” “The Hook-Up Song,” choreographed by Farah Khan, was shot over four days at Mehboob Studios.
“Alia and Tiger look amazing together, their chemistry is sizzling,” raved Malhotra, saying that he always wanted to tie-up with a student from Karan Johar’s 2012 original, which had launched Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. “Since we have Tiger, it made sense to get Alia, who was gracious despite being such a huge star. I haven’t seen anyone work so hard; I’m her fan.”
Malhotra admitted that Khan’s dance steps were difficult, and the actress ended up with a few bruises, but she refused to give up and despite juggling a couple of films, returned to the set every day. “The song is a trump card, which we saved for the end. Tiger will kill me for saying this, but Alia has danced better than him,” he laughed, adding that the colors of the clothes and the set are neon.
Fox Star Studios presents Dharma Productions’ “Student Of The Year 2.” The film marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film releases May 10.
Incidentally, Dharma Productions have made a long tradition of having stars in cameos, which continues here. Here is a check-list:
1. “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon
2. “Agneepath”: Katrina Kaif
3. “Brothers”: Kareena Kapoor Khan
4. “Dear Zindagi”: Shah Rukh Khan (extended cameo, also co-producer)
5. “Dostana”: Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty
6. “Duniya” (1984 / producer: Yash Johar): Saira Banu
7. “Gori Tere Pyaar Mein”: Shraddha Kapoor, Esha Gupta
8. “Kaal”: Shah Rukh Khan (also co-producer)
9. “Kabhi Alvidaa Na Kehna”: Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh (Scene deleted), John Abraham, Arjun Rampal
10. “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”: Rani Mukerji
11. “Kal Ho Naa Ho”: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Uday Chopra
12. “Kalank”: Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani
13. “Kesari”: Parineeti Chopra
14. “Ungli”: Shraddha Kapoor
