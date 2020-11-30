MUMBAI—Ahana Vaibhav Vohra, Dharmendra’s and Hema Malini’s younger daughter, delivered twin baby girls Nov. 26 in Mumbai. The grabdparents are “overjoyed,” said Ahana as she first posted the news on Instagram. The girls have been named Astraia and Adea Vohra.
For Dharmendra, the twins missed the birthday of his grandson, Karan Deol, by a day, as Karan is born Nov. 27.
Ahana has never done any film unlike elder sister Esha Deol Takhtiani. However, at one point, she had signed a film with her father’s approval. But reportedly, Ahana has assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in “Guzaarish,” which released in 2010. She married Vaibhav in 2015. They already have a son, Darian.
Hema Malini now has five grandchildren as Esha has a daughter, Radhya, and a son, Miraya. Dharmendra is a granddad for the 11th and 12th time. From his first wife Parkash, daughter Ajeeta, and sons Sunny and Bobby have 2 children each, while daughter Vijeta has one daughter. Ajeeta’s eldest daughter, Dr. Nikita (both daughters are doctors) was born in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.