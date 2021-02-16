Veteran actor Dharmendra’s local food joint in Karnal, Haryana, ‘He - Man, Larger Than Life Dhaba,’ turned one on Feb. 14. The actor celebrated the event with his fans.
Indian wrestler and actor Sangram Singh hosted the event.
With ‘farm-to-fork’ theme, ‘He-Man’ was launched Feb. 12, 2020, on Valentine’s Day on the Karnal Highway.
The vision behind the place, according to a press release, is to support the marriages of children of martyrs, and so part of its earnings will be donated to the NGOs working towards this cause.
Also, there would be a ten percent discount for people serving in defense or paramilitary forces.
By the end of the year, it is expected to become an international chain, with outlets in various countries across Asia, added the press release.
