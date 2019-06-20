MUMBAI—Writer-director Manoj Sharma is on cloud nine as he has just roped in superstar Dharmendra in his horror comedy “Khalli Balli” produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi Movies.
Dharmendra will be playing the role of a psychiatrist in the film. The movie also stars Madhoo, Kainaat Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ekta Jain, Yasmeen Khan, Brijendra Kala, Yogesh Lakhani and Asrani. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Lucknow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.