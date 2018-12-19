MUMBAI— “Dhoka Cola” is a contemporary rom-com with an element of deceit and fraud. Tannishtha Chatterjee will direct this script after the release of her directorial debut “Roam Rome Mein.” The new film will be produced by Ravi Walia of Rising Star Entertainment.
“Dhoka Cola”’s concept and treatment was shortlisted amongst the 15 best concepts for the prestigious Asia Pacific Screen Awards (ASPA) Fund. Many Film Fund projects in the past have premiered to acclaim and awards and have put the APSA message in front of millions of viewers across the world.
Filmmakers like Lee Chang-dong, Haifaa AlMansour, Rolf de Heer, Signe Byrge Sørensen, and Asghar Farhadi have all been recipients of the funding initiative over its first eight years. Films produced with the assistance of the Film Fund have gone on to win the Academy Award, the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, the International Emmy, and have played the Cannes, Venice and Toronto festivals.
Speaking about her unusual title, Chatterjee said, “When I told Ravi (Walia), my producer of “Roam Rome Mein” that I have written a rom-com, which has been shortlisted for the APSA MPA film fund, he immediately said ‘It’s a quirky title I want to produce it.’”
About working with Chatterjee, producer Walia, said, “When I read the script, I knew I had to produce it. The script has a young, contemporary and funny treatment and it’s in the great space of music, love story and a great idea. The fact that the script has been shortlisted in top 15 at the prestigious APSA fund is a mark of how strong her script is. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Tannishtha again after a wonderful experience on ‘Roam Rome Mein.’”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in the earlier film.
